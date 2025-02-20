Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 73424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Constellium alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Constellium

Constellium Stock Up 14.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.47). Constellium had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Constellium by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 246,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,529,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,711,000 after buying an additional 683,876 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,810,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,671,000 after buying an additional 334,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.