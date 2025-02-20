Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $10.12. Constellium shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 818,307 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Constellium Trading Up 15.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.47). Constellium had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Constellium by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 246,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,529,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 683,876 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,810,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,671,000 after acquiring an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Constellium by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

