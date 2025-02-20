Contrasting Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) & Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) and Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Bowhead Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 21.23% 19.76% 5.78% Bowhead Specialty N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palomar and Bowhead Specialty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $553.86 million 5.87 $117.57 million $4.48 27.42 Bowhead Specialty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than Bowhead Specialty.

90.3% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Palomar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Palomar and Bowhead Specialty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 3 4 0 2.57 Bowhead Specialty 0 3 2 0 2.40

Palomar presently has a consensus target price of $127.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.64%. Bowhead Specialty has a consensus target price of $33.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.83%. Given Bowhead Specialty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowhead Specialty is more favorable than Palomar.

Summary

Palomar beats Bowhead Specialty on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings and changed its name to Palomar Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments. The company distributes its products through distribution partners in wholesale and retail markets. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Bowhead Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. in March 2024. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bowhead Insurance Holdings LP.

