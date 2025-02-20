Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Stock Performance

SABR stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sabre in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

