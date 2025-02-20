Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 576 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $471.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.52. The stock has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $566.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

