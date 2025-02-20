Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.44, Zacks reports. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.02%.

Shares of NYSE CNR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 468,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,764. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.05. Core Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $74.74 and a 1 year high of $134.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.83.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

