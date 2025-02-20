Cormark Increases Earnings Estimates for Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $243.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $234.01. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $212.30 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FFH. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,112.50.

TSE:FFH opened at C$2,071.53 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$1,343.50 and a 12-month high of C$2,119.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,994.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,814.00.

Insider Transactions at Fairfax Financial

In other news, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total transaction of C$121,008.00. Also, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 13 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,978.89, for a total transaction of C$25,725.57. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 111 shares of company stock valued at $232,454 and sold 6,313 shares valued at $3,103,234. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

