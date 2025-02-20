Corps Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Eaton comprises approximately 1.7% of Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its holdings in Eaton by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $309.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $255.65 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.15 and a 200-day moving average of $332.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.05.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

