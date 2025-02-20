Craig Hallum Has Lowered Expectations for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,180.21% and a negative return on equity of 102.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $729,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,497 shares in the company, valued at $968,105.81. This trade represents a 42.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,631 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,658,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after buying an additional 29,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Enovix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,933,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 28,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,838,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

