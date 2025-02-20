Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.90 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 158.04 ($1.99). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 158.90 ($2.00), with a volume of 1,097,524 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 190 ($2.39) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £409.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

