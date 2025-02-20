Cryptocurrency Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 18th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Cellebrite DI, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, MoneyLion, and T Stamp are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that have direct or indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market. These companies may be involved in activities such as mining, blockchain technology development, or digital asset management. Investing in cryptocurrency stocks gives investors exposure to the potential growth and volatility of the cryptocurrency market through traditional investment channels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 42,200,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,908,814. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 2.04.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Cellebrite DI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 3,087,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,881. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,380,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,312,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $636.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.64. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,536,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $416.08 million, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 3.46.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Shares of ML stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.44. 237,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,229. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. MoneyLion has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $959.43 million, a P/E ratio of 392.89 and a beta of 3.06.

T Stamp (IDAI)

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

IDAI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. 615,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.29. T Stamp has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

