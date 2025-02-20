Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – February 19th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Bitfarms are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, mining, trading, or utilization of digital currencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. Investors can purchase shares of these companies on traditional stock exchanges to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market without directly holding digital assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.26. 12,545,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,497,672. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,331,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,743. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 2.04. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,956,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,207,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

