CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.20%. CS Disco updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of LAW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 162,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,116. The company has a market cap of $299.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.57.

Insider Activity at CS Disco

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 13,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $68,227.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 865,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,465.67. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

