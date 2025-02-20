CSG Systems International (CSGS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/6/2025 – CSG Systems International had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $64.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – CSG Systems International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – CSG Systems International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

2/6/2025 – CSG Systems International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – CSG Systems International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – CSG Systems International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2025 – CSG Systems International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/21/2025 – CSG Systems International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2025 – CSG Systems International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,869. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 38.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 39.8% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

