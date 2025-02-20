Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Performance
Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. Culp has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.85.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Culp had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 9.43%.
Insider Activity at Culp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Culp by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Culp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
