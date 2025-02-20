CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Trimmed by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on CVS. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners raised shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of CVS opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 72.68%.
Insider Activity at CVS Health
In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- About the Markup Calculator
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.