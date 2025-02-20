Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Up 7.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.85. 917,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,531,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $369,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,835.44. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,186,135.28. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,122 shares of company stock worth $1,494,016 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 225.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

