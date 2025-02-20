D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 42 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,525,000 after purchasing an additional 120,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,506,000 after purchasing an additional 248,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.69.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,075.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,853.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,951.83.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

