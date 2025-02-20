D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 72,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $269.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.17 and a 200 day moving average of $271.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

