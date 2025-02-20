D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 46,163 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $163,468,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.