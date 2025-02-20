D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,422,000 after purchasing an additional 83,470 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

