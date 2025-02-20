D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,422,000 after purchasing an additional 83,470 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.