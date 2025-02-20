D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,126 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

