D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 662 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,653,000 after buying an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,873,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 8,274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 309,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,767,000 after buying an additional 305,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 144,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $74.48 on Thursday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.63%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

