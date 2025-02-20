D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
