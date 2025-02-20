Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.91 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 111.70% and a return on equity of 22.98%.
Daily Journal Price Performance
Daily Journal stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $428.77. 5,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,943. The firm has a market cap of $591.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.53. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $317.01 and a 1-year high of $602.00.
Daily Journal Company Profile
