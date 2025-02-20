Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.91 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 111.70% and a return on equity of 22.98%.

Daily Journal Price Performance

Daily Journal stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $428.77. 5,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,943. The firm has a market cap of $591.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.53. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $317.01 and a 1-year high of $602.00.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

