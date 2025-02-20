Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $7.01. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 1,302 shares trading hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.77%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

