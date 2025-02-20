Dash Acquisitions Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $205.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

