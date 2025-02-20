Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $18.33 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 4.1% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America upgraded Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $277.00 target price (down from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $205.23 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $196.80 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

