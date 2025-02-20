Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 269,138 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 659% from the average daily volume of 35,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Datametrex AI Trading Down 12.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$66.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.59.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.