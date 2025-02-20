Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,710,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,769 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $21,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,034,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,739.65. This trade represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAWN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

