Desjardins Lowers RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.75.
In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Oliver Harrison sold 4,000 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total value of C$75,804.00. Also, Director Richard Dansereau acquired 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$77,977.35. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.
