Desjardins Lowers RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.75.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on REI.UN

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Insider Activity

TSE REI.UN traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.86. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.26 and a twelve month high of C$20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Oliver Harrison sold 4,000 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total value of C$75,804.00. Also, Director Richard Dansereau acquired 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$77,977.35. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.