Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.09

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Deterra Royalties Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 210.68, a current ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Deterra Royalties Company Profile
