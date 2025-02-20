DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Trading Up 11.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) rose 11.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 1,164,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,147,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 3.58%.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBRG. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 179.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 11.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.