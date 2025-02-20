Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $196.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

DDS has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSE DDS opened at $508.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $328.00 and a fifty-two week high of $509.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $25.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.57%.

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $505,836.15. This represents a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

