Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 4,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 8,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.
