Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

DFIV stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

