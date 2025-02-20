Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by RW Investment Management LLC

RW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of RW Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $94,604,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,386.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,151,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,739 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,768,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,585,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,848,000 after purchasing an additional 907,930 shares during the period. Finally, BetterWealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 1,754,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 832,926 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $27.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

