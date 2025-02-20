Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. CL King downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2,570.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

