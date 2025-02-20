Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.71, but opened at $42.73. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 5,979,143 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $860,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $88,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 28,404 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,162,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

