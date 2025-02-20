Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 741425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.72.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUST. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 348,346 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,438,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.