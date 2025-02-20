DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

DMC Global Stock Down 3.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BOOM opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.59. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 352,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 121.8% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 38,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

