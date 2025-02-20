Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Posts Earnings Results

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.39, Zacks reports. Donegal Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 3.95%.
Donegal Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of DGICA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.33. 38,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,908. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of -0.02.
Donegal Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 90.79%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.
