Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Donnelley Financial Solutions updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of DFIN stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $188,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,408.08. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
