Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Announces Earnings Results

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 48.81% and a net margin of 66.02%.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

DMLP traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.09. 127,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,935. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.07. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.7394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.47%.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

About Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,373.80. This trade represents a 15.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 14,430 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $496,536.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,293.02. The trade was a 94.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 52,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,575 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

