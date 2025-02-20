Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Announces Earnings Results

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 48.81% and a net margin of 66.02%.
DMLP traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.09. 127,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,935. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.07. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $35.74.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.7394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.47%.
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
