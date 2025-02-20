Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 11.8% – Should You Buy?

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 194,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 206,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 target price on Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.79 million, a P/E ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

