Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 11.8% – Should You Buy?

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 194,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 206,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 target price on Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
Doubleview Gold Price Performance
Doubleview Gold Company Profile
Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Doubleview Gold
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Should You Hold NVIDIA Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.