Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 11.8% – Still a Buy?

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 196,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 207,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 target price on Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.48 million, a P/E ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

