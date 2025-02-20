Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 135.85% and a net margin of 22.71%.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Dropbox stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,640,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,267. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dropbox

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 80,499 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,493,054.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,018,646.02. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $80,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,738.16. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 900,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,195. 28.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

Earnings History for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.