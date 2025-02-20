Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.010-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 1.1 %

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

DNB stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

