Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05, Zacks reports. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 7.85%.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $13.34. 1,866,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,707. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

