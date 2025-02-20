Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 5.9% – Should You Buy?

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.25. Approximately 300,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 931,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800.31. The trade was a 87.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Semigran sold 29,709 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $882,060.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,398.04. The trade was a 81.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,010,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 84.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,850,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,267,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,034,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

